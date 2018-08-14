Car set on fire in Banora Point

A car which was set alight and left engulfed in flames at Banora Point has been extinguished by firefighters.

A car which was set alight and left engulfed in flames at Banora Point has been extinguished by firefighters.

A CAR which was set alight and left engulfed in flames at Banora Point has been extinguished by firefighters.

Banora Point Fire and Rescue said about 6.13am, firefighters were dispatched after there were reports of a car fire on Pioneer Parade in Banora point.

When firefighters arrived they discovered a Toyota Prado 4WD completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus attacked the fire for around 20 minutes until it was extinguished.

It is understood some residents saw a person close to the car at sunrise, but did not see anything further.

A car which was set alight and left engulfed in flames at Banora Point has been extinguished by firefighters.

The car is believed to have been dumped at the site for several days and did not have number plates.

The vehicle was completely destroyed and police are investigating the incident.

The car fire is the second within a week after a stolen car from Queensland was dumped and set ablaze off Clothiers Creek Road last Monday.

Four people were arrested including three juveniles.

More to come.