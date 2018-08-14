Menu
News

Car set on fire in Banora Point

Rick Koenig
by
14th Aug 2018 9:33 AM

A CAR which was set alight and left engulfed in flames at Banora Point has been extinguished by firefighters.

Banora Point Fire and Rescue said about 6.13am, firefighters were dispatched after there were reports of a car fire on Pioneer Parade in Banora point.

When firefighters arrived they discovered a Toyota Prado 4WD completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus attacked the fire for around 20 minutes until it was extinguished.

It is understood some residents saw a person close to the car at sunrise, but did not see anything further.

The car is believed to have been dumped at the site for several days and did not have number plates.

The vehicle was completely destroyed and police are investigating the incident.

The car fire is the second within a week after a stolen car from Queensland was dumped and set ablaze off Clothiers Creek Road last Monday.

Four people were arrested including three juveniles.

More to come.

car fire fire and rescue banora point fire and rescue nsw tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

