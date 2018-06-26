Menu
Login
Banora Point Fire and Rescue attended a Darlington Drive property where a car had crashed through a wall.
Banora Point Fire and Rescue attended a Darlington Drive property where a car had crashed through a wall. Contributed
News

Car smashes through Banora Point home

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Jun 2018 11:05 AM

FIRE and Rescue crews were called to a Banora Point home this morning after a vehicle crashed through the building's structure.

Banora Point and Tweed Heads crews were alerted at 8.51am today to the accident at the Darlington Drive property.

Initial reports suggested a person was trapped in the the vehicle and there were reports of smoke coming from the vehicle.

However, Fire and Rescue NSW media spokesperson said upon arrival crews discovered there was no one trapped or seriously injured.

"Ambulance attended to a patient there and one person was transported by ambulance.

"By 9.40am the incident was handed over to the owner and they're awaiting structural assessment.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The scene was deemed safe and insurance investigators will be contacted.

banora point car crash fire and rescue banora point fire and rescue nsw fire and rescue tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Emergency rescue underway at Mt Warning

    Emergency rescue underway at Mt Warning

    News The Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter has been called to Mt Warning following reports a 14-year-old boy has suffered a medical condition while walking.

    • 26th Jun 2018 2:43 PM
    Gig Guide: what's on this week

    Gig Guide: what's on this week

    News Check out what's going on in the live music scene across the Tweed

    • 26th Jun 2018 2:08 PM
    Greenback Fishing Comp reels in some big winners

    Greenback Fishing Comp reels in some big winners

    News Fishing comp another huge success

    Tweed's Kelly is choreographing the dream

    Tweed's Kelly is choreographing the dream

    News Dreaming Award winning Kelly' reputation continues to grow

    Local Partners