Car smashes through Banora Point home

Banora Point Fire and Rescue attended a Darlington Drive property where a car had crashed through a wall. Contributed

FIRE and Rescue crews were called to a Banora Point home this morning after a vehicle crashed through the building's structure.

Banora Point and Tweed Heads crews were alerted at 8.51am today to the accident at the Darlington Drive property.

Initial reports suggested a person was trapped in the the vehicle and there were reports of smoke coming from the vehicle.

However, Fire and Rescue NSW media spokesperson said upon arrival crews discovered there was no one trapped or seriously injured.

"Ambulance attended to a patient there and one person was transported by ambulance.

"By 9.40am the incident was handed over to the owner and they're awaiting structural assessment.”

The scene was deemed safe and insurance investigators will be contacted.