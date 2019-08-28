Car thief labelled 'an absolute menace'

CONCERN: Frank Albert Le-Grice from Riverview has been jailed for a raft of offences.

A MAGISTRATE told a young car thief his growing criminal history was "terribly concerning" for someone his age and that he was becoming a menace to society.

Frank Albert Le-Grice from Riverview appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to a raft of charges including dangerous driving; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; receiving tainted property; driving unlicensed when SPER suspended; and stealing $52 fuel.

Police facts related to the unlawful use of a Nissan Navara on April 11 at Goodna which was tracked by Polair; and dangerous operation of the Nissan on the same day at Dinmore.

In an incident on April 9, police had to use tyre deflation devices and three occupants ran away from the disabled car.

Police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Le-Grice had also been sentenced to a jail term in 2018 after unlawfully using a stolen car.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Le-Grice had been working in the kitchen while in jail.

"He has no explanation (for his offences) other than being a drug relapse," Mr Fairclough said.

"He has just turned 25, and had his birthday in custody."

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the allegations were that Le-Grice drove at excessive speed, travelling onto the wrong side of the road. Mr Fowler said his criminal history suggests that outside jail he can be "an absolute menace".

Le-Grice was convicted and sentenced to nine months' jail, with the sentence to begin from the end of his existing jail term.

He will be eligible for parole from October 26.