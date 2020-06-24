Car-wrecking peacock pack divides suburb

WILD peacocks have run afoul of authorities in a suburb north of Brisbane, though many residents enjoy the unannounced visits.

A muster of peafowl, known colloquially as peacocks, has been causing havoc in North Lakes recently, leading Moreton Bay Council to consider removing them from the area.

Many residents in the area have expressed joy at sighting the birds as they wander through suburban streets and backyards searching for food.

Paul Martin from Coochie Hydrogreen Lawn Care was with a client at Possum Pde early yesterday morning and watched with amazement as the muster strutted by.

Paul Martin’s post on a North Lakes community Facebook page showing the Peacocks wandering through Possum Pde.

"I though I was dreaming," he said. "I thought for a second I was under attack!"

"We service about 280 customers in the area and it was my first job that morning. We do see a lot of things but never anything like this!"

Mr Martin said the muster, about 10 in all, was very tame as they strolled past one after the other.

"My client told me that people do feed them," he said.

"They crossed the road at one point though the traffic slowed and built up waiting for them to all get across."

The peafowl are believed to be remnants from the old Alma Park Zoo, located a few kilometres away, across the Bruce Highway.

Though many enjoy the morning visits, not everyone in the area has welcomed them with open arms.

Peacocks wandering through Possum Pde, North Lakes on 22/6/20. Picture: Paul Martin

Moreton Bay Council has received complaints about the birds gathering on roads and damaging cars, rooftops and gardens.

"Some residents are feeding these birds, attracting them into residential streets," a council letter to residents stated.

"Council officers have observed that in some cases, animals fed by residents become aggressive or territorial.

"This change in behaviour puts residents at risk of injury.

"Additionally, the food sources supplied by residents often contains nutritional values that can impact their long term health and may cause local populations of wildlife to become unbalanced."

The council has began an assessment of nearby bushland to ascertain peafowl numbers and their roosting locations.

"Council understands that many residents find these birds to be beautiful and enjoy them being part of their local ecosystem," the letter stated.

"Where council's assessment indicates some peafowl should be removed from the area, they will be relocated to alternative locations in partnership with the RSPCA."

