Caravan 'fully engulfed' by flames, man taken to hospital

UPDATE 12.50pm: WHILE the fire has been extinguished, motorists are advised there are lane closures still in place on the Bruxner Hwy.

UPDATE 12.25pm: A MAN has been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a caravan fire near Tenterfield, a NSW Fire & Rescue spokesman said.

He said a small grass fire was sparked by the burning caravan, but the fire has now been extinguished.

It is believed the caravan was parked at a property, and not being towed at the time of the incident.

UPDATE, 12pm: A CARAVAN has been totally engulfed by fire this morning as fire crews continue to work to extinguish the blaze.

The caravan is believed to be at the front of a property on the Bruxner Highway at Tenterfield, near Timbarra Road.

A call to the fire was made at 11.20am, the crew from Tenterfield Fire & Rescue arriving at about 11.30am to find the caravan well alight, with large volumes of smoke.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage, but traffic on the Bruxner Highway has been impacted.

A spokeswoman from NSW Fire & Rescue said the fire was very much ongoing.

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a caravan on fire on the Bruxner Highway.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the caravan is on fire near Timbarra Rd at Woodside, east of Tenterfield.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

If you are travelling in the area, you should reduce your speed and exercise caution.

More to come.