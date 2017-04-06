Caravan of Love rolls into Kingscliff for big flood fundraiser

Casey Barnes plays Kingscliff Beach Hotel on Saturday night, with 50% of his CD sales proceeds from the night going to the Tweed Shire Council Mayor Appeal Fund

TWEED businesses have joined forces with the community and a leading Australian artist to spread the love in the wake of our most devastating flood in recorded history.

In a massive show of community support, the Caravan Of Love campaign will roll into the Kingscliff Beach Hotel on Saturday and will feature a performance by former Australian Idol finalist and Kingscliff resident Casey Barnes.

More than 40 local businesses have donated almost $20,000 in prizes to spearhead the major community fundraiser to support the thousands of Tweed residents devastated by last week's floods.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Tweed Shire Council Mayor Appeal Fund to be distributed to those most in need, and Barnes will donate 50% of proceeds from his CD sales to the fund.

"The Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal has been established to try to help our community. Thousands of people have lost everything, and worst of all, numerous lives have been tragically lost,” Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne said.

"Our community is not an affluent one so financial support from the wider Australian community would make such a difference to rebuilding the lives and lifting the spirits of those most affected.”

The day will include donated raffle prizes and auction items including a Kelly Slater-signed FireWire surfboard, a signed Gold Coast Titans jersey, weekends away in Byron Bay and Gold Coast, and framed champion race horse Winx' silks signed by jockey Hugh Bowman and trainer Chris Waller.

Over 60 donated prizes by local businesses will also be raffled throughout the event.

"The response from the local community has been incredible,” event organiser Tarnya Sim said.

"We have been inundated with local businesses wanting to support the event and I'm sure we'll get a huge number of people turning up on the day to donate.”

Donated kegs, called Karma Kegs, from Stone and Wood and Lion Co will be served from the pop-up Caravan Of Love with locals nominating their price to buy a beer. All proceeds from the caravan will go to the appeal.

NSW Member for Tweed Geoff Provest is also right behind the fundraiser.

"This promises to be an amazing evening with something for everyone. I look forward to being part of a huge crowd supporting this fund-raising initiative,” Mr Provest said.

For those unable to attend, donations can be made to:

Account name: Tweed Shire Council - Mayor Appeal Fund BSB: 062-580

Account number: 10370281

Caravan Of Love Campaign