Caravan park dispute leads to good behaviour bond

IN COURT: Caravan park residents fronted Murwillumbah court over intimidation charges on Friday.
Liana Turner
by

RESIDENTS of a Tweed caravan park were left too frightened to leave their homes after a neighbour threatened to "... put a f***ing bullet in your head”, a court has heard.

Mark Anthony Brown, 57, faced Murwillumbah Local Court on Friday, charged with intimidating Brian Burrows, 60, on March 24 and Pamela Buxton, 58, between March 31 and April 2 at the Mount Warning Rainforest Caravan Park, where he lived at the time.

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Andrew Eppelstun said the complainants and their neighbours had been left fearful after the alleged incidents.

Brown, who represented himself at the hearing and pleaded not guilty to both charges, argued the incidents could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. He said the complainants and other witnesses were "lying” and had "colluded” against him.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair dismissed the charge from March 24, saying the prosecution had relied too heavily on Mr Burrows' testimony.

She upheld the second charge, after witnesses told the court of Brown's threats towards Ms Buxton, including recounting Brown's threat to "put a bullet in (Ms Buxton's) head”.

Brown refuted the claims, saying he'd only accused her of stealing a "no trespassing” sign from his home.

He said residents, including the complainants, had verbally abused him.

The Magistrate found Brown guilty of intimidating Ms Buxton and was given a 12-month good behaviour bond.

The court also granted two 12-month AVO's against Brown.

Tweed Daily News
