Caravan park owner left to pick up pieces

PEOPLE held desperately to lampposts or fled to roofs to escape a torrent of water that washed through the Murwillumbah caravan park where a man was discovered dead following last week's flood.

The body of Mark Austin, 45, was discovered after the park had been inundated. Investigations into the cause of his death continue.

But Greenhill Caravan Park owner Graeme Bolton said everyone in the area had been left devastated by the event and shocked at the speed the river had climbed.

"We watched it and it was normal up to about midnight and then it just came up,” he said. "One of the guys from here linked up with someone from a nearby house and they came with a rowing boat and rescued 12 of us.

"My son was hanging onto a lamppost. He went down to help a bloke and when he got down it was right up and he couldn't get back and they were yelling for help.

"I think the others heard them and rowed a boat in and rescued them and nine of us in the house... My son was hanging on the lamppost. and reckons he had a second to go before he was going to be swept away. It was like a big whirlpool.”

He described Mr Austin as a "nice bloke who liked a beer” and "had that many friends”.

Mr Bolton said he believed a road slip caused the rush of water and that the park didn't usually flood when other parts of South Murwillumbah went under.