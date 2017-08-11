Caravan park push-back in Dungay

PROPOSED SITE: The staging plan for the proposed 187-site caravan park at 350 Tomewin Rd, Dungay.

THE planning group behind the proposed 187-site caravan park in Dungay has called on the greater community to support the project.

There has been widespread opposition on social media to the proposed caravan park, with concerns raised about the proposed plans for water treatment and on-site bore water extraction, as well as the size of the caravan park.

Coastplan Group town planner Tony Tuxworth submitted a development application for the proposed caravan site at 350 Tomewin Rd, Dungay, on behalf of Wollumbin Common Pty in June.

The proposed project is broken up into five stages and includes 15 short-term sites, 172 long-term sites, a community centre, a swimming pool, amenities, men's shed, manager's dwelling and on-site detention ponds.

Mr Tuxworth said he was confident the DA would be approved by the council in the near future but was willing to accept there might be some negative reaction to the project from the community.

"What always muddies those waters is the politics,” Mr Tuxworth said.

"If you get an action group, these things are quite controversial only because of the unknowns.

"People have this perception of fear of the unknown.”

Mr Tuxworth said the site would provide more affordable accommodation, allowing retirees to resettle in Dungay.

"Caravan parks are very different to what they used to be 20 years ago,” he said.

"We're going to have a lot of permanent people living there, which provides more affordable housing.

"From my experience, the people that are now living in these caravan parks that are permanent residents are retired or recently retired.”

But Dungay resident Lucy Campeanu said she was concerned about the implications a proposed caravan park would have on the surrounding area.

"We are very much opposed to the building of the caravan park,” Ms Campeanu said.

"It is also close to Dungay Creek and will have environmental impact with that many septic tanks.

"There is no sewerage plant in the area.”

Public submissions for the DA close on Friday, August 25, and can be submitted online by searching for DA17/0383 at www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/ PropertyEnquiry.