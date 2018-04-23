Caravans needed to join the Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018

THE Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018 is in search of a caravan for one of their art installations.

MAT18's creative director Dev Lengjel said four caravans will be used as part of an art installation in the Budds Mitre 10 car park in Murwillumbah at the same time there are laser light shows being projected.

"The installations will involve poetry and paint, stories and sculpture attended by MAT18 volunteer staff,” Mr Lengjel said.

"Your caravan will be co-star with our art and artists to create a fun precinct that nobody would dream could exist.”

The MAT18 organisers have guaranteed the vans will be returned in better condition than they were borrowed in.

The Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018 will be held from May 18-27 in various art spaces across Murwillumbah.

If you've got a spare van, contact:

www.facebook.com/ murwillumbaharttrail

dev@sculptureshow.net