POLICE have appealed for help after a white Coromal Capri caravan, with registration R79685, was stolen from Chinderah.

The caravan was left in the secure parking area of the Chinderah Village Caravan Park on September 15.

When the owners returned on Sunday, the caravan was gone.

CCTV footage is being reviewed and police have urged anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.