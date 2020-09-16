Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, Offset.

The WAP singer, 27, has been married to the 28-year-old rapper for three years. She lodged the papers in Superior Court in the US state of Georgia today.

Cardi is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, as well as child support.

A hearing for their divorce, which is reportedly being contested, is set for November 2, 2020.

The famous couple have had a tumultuous union in the spotlight.

Five months after the birth of their daughter, Cardi took to Instagram to reveal she had split from Offset after he cheated on her.

Offset and Cardi B have had a tumultuous three-year marriage. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now. We're really good friends and we're really good business partners … but things just having been working out between us for a long time," the Bronx-born rapper said in December 2018.

"And it's nobody's fault. I guess we just grew out of love, but we're not together anymore," she said, before adding: "It might take time to get a divorce."

But by January the pair were back on. Cardi told Vogue in December 2019 they had worked past the infidelity.

"When me and my husband got into our issues - you know, he cheated and everything - and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," Cardi told the magazine.

"But it's real-life sh*t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.

"Then, if you get back with them, it's like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say 'til death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything."

Cardi and Offset have a daughter together. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Offset is said to have a net worth of around $US26 million ($A35.6 million), while Cardi is said to be worth $US24 million ($A32.8 million).

The pair have been married since September 2017. He famously proposed to her onstage in Philadelphia, but they had already secretly tied the knot in their bedroom.

Cardi is also currently embroiled in an ongoing court saga where she is accused of tossing a hookah (vaping instrument) and bottles of champagne at two bartender sisters in a Queens strip club in 2018 as well as plotting a beatdown with the aid of hired help - allegedly because she suspected one of the women was sleeping with Offset.

Originally published as Cardi B files for divorce from Offset