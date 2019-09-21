Caring for our smallest mates

THE Tweed’s koala population will be in the spotlight on Sunday when a community day at Pottsville aims to bring attention to their plight in the local area.

Organised by Team Koala the free Koala Community Fun Day based at the Pottsville Community Hall will provide informative and entertaining activities which will focus of the lifestyles and habitats of the endangered marsupials.

Team Koala founder Jenny Hayes said it was important to bring the community together to educate young and old on how best to protect koalas.

“We have hosted community days previously but nothing of this size and we have planned a day of activities and fun events which we hope people can take something away to do their bit to help these beautiful creatures,” Ms Hayes said.

“Team Koala has been spreading the message about how to look out for and protect koalas through school visit and that message is connecting with children which is very encouraging.

“Our community day will have experts in the field talking about koala rescues, koala spotting advice and walking tours and host of things for the kids.

“There will be koala mask making workshops and a parade, face painting, the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary will be there with it mobile display featuring reptiles such as snakes and lizards and educational games all designed to promote the importance of our Tweed koalas.”

The day will also the last chance for submission of entries into the Team Koala 2020 calendar competition which will feature a road safety theme.

“The fragility of the koala population is throughout the Tweed Coast in the shire and that is where our focus lies,” Ms Hayes said.

“The is an emphasis on road safety - if you cannot stop for a nine-month-old baby randomly crawling across the road then you are going too fast.

“That’s about how fast a koala moves across the road and when you slow down then everyone behind you slows down.

“This is a non-political day because we see this as a total community issue, regardless of your politics - we all want to save our Tweed koalas.

“We have about 1500 people in our group now and welcome anyone else who would like to join - our community day is the perfect opportunity to find out what we at Team Koala do.”

The free Team Koala Community Fun Day at Pottsville runs form 10am to 5pm.

For more information visit the Facebook page at Team Koala Tweed or contact jenny Hayes on 0400 627 312.