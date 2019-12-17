Menu
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
An ‘aggressive carolling’ teacher is in trouble again

17th Dec 2019 2:14 PM
A DARWIN teacher on trial for allegedly singing "aggressively" at her neighbours is now facing a further charge in the Darwin Local Court.

Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, last week pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud in Rapid Creek.

While that matter returns to court before judge John Neill on Tuesday, a separate charge of using a carriage service to harass was mentioned in the Local Court on Monday.

Sheahan was excused from appearing and her lawyer, Robert Welfare, successfully applied for the matter to be adjourned until December 20.

