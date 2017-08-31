19°
Carool School digs into science

SCIENCE WEEK: Carool Public School students as part of their science studies. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

CAROOL Public School students have discovered the importance of sustainability as part of Science Week.

Earlier this month, Dorroughby Education Centre visited the students to highlight sustainability.

Carool teacher Sam Hartmann said the students discovered ways to implement sustainable practices within the school.

Mr Hartmann said students have been working to create a vegetable garden within school grounds.

"The students have been researching local weather and favourable plant conditions to decide what would grow the best in this region at this time of year,” he said.

"Beetroot, lettuce, tomatoes and carrots were the eventual winners.

"With the restoration of the garden and the planting of the seeds accomplished, the students have now the responsibility of monitoring the progress through observations, recordings and garden maintenance.

"This hard work will benefit the students in the upcoming summer months as they will be able to create fresh garden salads from the vegetables they've grown.”

