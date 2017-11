SHOPPERS were evacuated from a Murwillumbah shopping centre after an incident which saw the carpark inundated with water this afternoon.

A Sunnyside Mall spokesman said a car collided with sprinklers, sending water surging into the carpark about 12.30pm.

He said while the incident set off the centre's emergency evacuation system, the issue had been contained and no one was hurt.

It's understood police were not called to the incident.