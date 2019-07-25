Carrigan touted as Red Hill’s Arrow replica

Patrick Carrigan has made a huge impact at Red Hill this season. Picture: Peter Wallis

BRISBANE workhorse Patrick Carrigan is shaping to be the Broncos' incarnation of Maroons star Jai Arrow.

The 21-year-old's standout season at Red Hill has drawn similarities to former Bronco and now Titans enforcer Arrow ahead of this weekend's local derby.

Carrigan has averaged 72 running metres and 15.6 tackles per game in a remarkable feat playing off the bench for just 27 minutes a match.

In comparison, Arrow averaged 47 running metres and 15.6 tackles in his breakout season with the Broncos in 2016 - averaging 23 minutes per game.

The young Bronco revealed his form had come off the back of a growing confidence in the top grade, as well as a siege mentality adopted by the Brisbane pack.

He said he was hoping to emulate some of Arrow's impact when he takes to the field at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday.

"Jai's probably somebody similar (to me) - we both have a bit of skill but you've got to do a lot of the hard work through the middle," Carrigan said.

Carrigan has been compared to Titans star Jai Arrow. Picture: Dave Hunt

"His progression in first grade is something pretty flash.

"He started here at the Broncs, played off the bench under Wayne (Bennett) and then moved to the Coast.

"Now he's playing Origin and probably a future Australian representative.

"If I can keep a bit of me and take a bit of Jai Arrow's game, it would be awesome."

Carrigan has had high praise from coaching staff and teammates for his workrate at training and determination to be better.

Broncos forward and Maroons representative Joe Ofahengaue believed Carrigan was a future starting forward.

"To me, I look at him as a starter because that's what he was when he was playing in the under-20s," Ofahengaue said.

Carrigan has produced huge numbers off the bench this season. Picture: Darren England

"He's a bit of a Jai Arrow.

"Coming off the bench, he's just slowly starting to find his role and adding impact off the bench.

"He probably doesn't get as much time but if you can make a little bit of difference in the time you have, you've done your job.

"To watch Patty play … just reminds me of Jai."

Carrigan said the siege mentality at Red Hill had helped them gain this late season surge towards a finals berth.

"It's kind of a siege mentality going on at the club here at the moment but we have had an up and down year," he said.

"I guess it was probably off the back of our performances.

"We just weren't really happy with what we'd been dishing up and especially when you're part of a club like the Broncos, and you live and breathe success, it's something you expect of yourselves.

"Nothing's changed, we work hard every week.

"It's just as a team we've started to gel and everything's starting to come together."