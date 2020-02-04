Menu
Cars wrecked in dramatic highway crash

Jessica Lamb
by Luke Mortimer & Jessica Lamb
4th Feb 2020 4:14 PM
THREE elderly people have been taken to hospital suffering from chest pain after a three-car crash on the Gold Coast Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Bilinga, near Gold Coast Airport, after the collision involving three cars about 11.40am.

Two of the cars had their front ends destroyed in the northbound crash, which left one of the vehicles facing the wrong way.

One lane was closed temporarily after the crash.

A man, a member of the public, was seen directing vehicles around the traffic hazard until Queensland Police officers arrived and took over.

Occupants were still inside one of the vehicles shortly after the crash, but it was not clear if they were trapped or were still in the car for another reason.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took the elderly patients, of an undisclosed age, to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.

