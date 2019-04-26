Carter is expecting hard test against Giants

LEAGUE TAG: Tweed Coast's tough start to the season continues this weekend as they take on one of the competition's early front-runners.

The Raiders have won two of their opening three games, having already played last year's grand finalists.

This weekend's Round 4 clash is against a Mullumbimby side which looks much improved in 2019.

The Giants have been undefeated this season and Raiders coach Trudi Carter believes this game will be a test for her side.

"Mullumbimby is going to be hard,” Carter said.

"They had a great defensive team last year and were competitive last year and believe they will be stronger this year.

”We are aware of how hard the game is going to be and we need to make sure we play a clean game as in passing and no missed tags.”

Mullumbimby has accounted for Casino, Kygole and last year's semi-finalists Ballina to start the year.

The Giants won just seven games in 2018, and are beginning to raise eyebrows in the LLT Premiership.

Raiders coach Carter said the side which makes the most of their opportunities will come out on top in the highly anticipated contest.

"I feel Mullumbimby has a strong defensive side so we need to break their defence with some good solid plays,” she said.

"We need to defend strong and make sure we take the points when the opportunity arises on our line.”

Kick-off for the Round 4 clash will be at 10.45am tomorrow at Les Donnelly Field, in Mullumbimby.