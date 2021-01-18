Case against boat harbour murder accused returns to court

The crime scene at Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park in Tweed Heads after the deceased’s body was found. Picture: Jodie Calcott.

The case against a man charged with murdering a rough sleeper in Tweed Heads will return to court in March.

Kevin James Pettitford, 35, remains in custody in Goulburn charged with murder and attempted murder over an alleged incident on November 21, 2019.

Police will allege Mr Pettitford killed Andrew Whyte Murray, who was homeless at the time.

They will allege Mr Murray was sleeping at Jack Evans Boat Harbour when he was attacked.

Police have said a couple walking their dog about 11am the following day found Mr Murray's body.

Mr Pettitford was not required to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Friday.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said the court had received electronic copies of a charge certificate, confirming the allegations which will proceed before the court.

The DPP prosecutor tendered hard copies to the court.

The court heard a case conference between the prosecution and defence is scheduled to be held on March 1.

The case will return to court on March 12.

Mr Pettitford is expected to appear before the court via video link on that date.