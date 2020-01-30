Menu
News

Case against fatal hit-and-run accused back in court

Aisling Brennan
30th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN charged over the alleged fatal hit-and-run at Nimbin has not applied for bail, as his case progresses through the court.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St, Nimbin, when he fatally struck 62-year-old Tonia Jansen and injured a 63-year-old man before leaving the scene in April last year.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when the case was mentioned briefly on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

He has not lodged any formal pleas to his charges.

The Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor told the court the six charges against Mr Knight had been certified and the matter will now go to case conference on February 27.

Mr Knight did not apply for bail and was bail refused.

The case was listed for committal on March 11 at Lismore Local Court, where Mr Knight will appear via audio visual link.

Lismore Northern Star

