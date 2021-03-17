Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 27-year-old Tweed Heads man has been arrested after officers allegedly found, three operational gel blaster hand guns, a large amount of firearms parts, a canister of Oleoresin Capsicum spray, a mobile phone containing significant communications relating to drug supply, 14 Suboxone Strips and a laser pointer.
A 27-year-old Tweed Heads man has been arrested after officers allegedly found, three operational gel blaster hand guns, a large amount of firearms parts, a canister of Oleoresin Capsicum spray, a mobile phone containing significant communications relating to drug supply, 14 Suboxone Strips and a laser pointer.
News

Case delayed against man allegedly found with weapons

liana walker
17th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Tweed Heads man has had his case delayed while police await a ballistics report.

Ashley Sinclair Hulse’s matter was mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on March 12.

The 27-year-old faces three counts of possessing an unauthorised firearms, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and breach of bail.

Police have allegedly found a number of weapons at a 27-year-old Tweed Heads man’s home.
Police have allegedly found a number of weapons at a 27-year-old Tweed Heads man’s home.

On September 4, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a unit in Margaret St, Tweed Heads.

It is alleged officers found three operational gel blaster hand guns, a large amount of firearms parts, a canister of Oleoresin Capsicum spray, a mobile phone containing significant communications relating to drug supply, 14 Suboxone strips and a laser pointer at Mr Hulse’s residence.

He was on bail for separate firearm possession offences at the time.

Mr Hulse remains in custody.

A 27-year-old Tweed Heads man is facing a number of weapons charges.
A 27-year-old Tweed Heads man is facing a number of weapons charges.

In court last Friday police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court police were awaiting on a ballistics report.

She said the order had been fast-tracked however there was a backlog of orders.

The matter was adjourned to April 16 for the prosecution to indicate when the report will be available. 

Originally published as Case delayed against man allegedly found with weapons

alleged weapons offence northern rivers crime news tweed heads crime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Footy club’s toilet block set on fire

        Premium Content Footy club’s toilet block set on fire

        News Police are investigating a fire at a Northern Rivers sports club early in the morning.

        'We cannot wait 100 years': Lismore MP stands with women

        Premium Content 'We cannot wait 100 years': Lismore MP stands with women

        News “Equality would stamp out predatory behaviour. We cannot wait 100 years.”

        ‘We just don’t want to be raped’: Women march for justice

        Premium Content ‘We just don’t want to be raped’: Women march for justice

        News PHOTOS: Vulnerability, strength, anger and compassion were on show

        Are rate rises on the cards as a result of climate change?

        Premium Content Are rate rises on the cards as a result of climate change?

        Weather Three mayors call on the Federal Government to take climate action