Case delayed against man allegedly found with weapons

A 27-year-old Tweed Heads man has been arrested after officers allegedly found, three operational gel blaster hand guns, a large amount of firearms parts, a canister of Oleoresin Capsicum spray, a mobile phone containing significant communications relating to drug supply, 14 Suboxone Strips and a laser pointer.

A 27-year-old Tweed Heads man has been arrested after officers allegedly found, three operational gel blaster hand guns, a large amount of firearms parts, a canister of Oleoresin Capsicum spray, a mobile phone containing significant communications relating to drug supply, 14 Suboxone Strips and a laser pointer.

A Tweed Heads man has had his case delayed while police await a ballistics report.

Ashley Sinclair Hulse’s matter was mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on March 12.

The 27-year-old faces three counts of possessing an unauthorised firearms, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and breach of bail.

Police have allegedly found a number of weapons at a 27-year-old Tweed Heads man’s home.

On September 4, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a unit in Margaret St, Tweed Heads.

It is alleged officers found three operational gel blaster hand guns, a large amount of firearms parts, a canister of Oleoresin Capsicum spray, a mobile phone containing significant communications relating to drug supply, 14 Suboxone strips and a laser pointer at Mr Hulse’s residence.

He was on bail for separate firearm possession offences at the time.

Mr Hulse remains in custody.

A 27-year-old Tweed Heads man is facing a number of weapons charges.

In court last Friday police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court police were awaiting on a ballistics report.

She said the order had been fast-tracked however there was a backlog of orders.

The matter was adjourned to April 16 for the prosecution to indicate when the report will be available.



Originally published as Case delayed against man allegedly found with weapons