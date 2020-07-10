Cases spark outbreak fears at Sydney pub

People have been warned to look out for signs of COVID-19 after two cases were linked to the same pub.

Residents in Sydney's southwest have been warned to look out for signs of COVID-19 after two cases were found to have visited the same hotel in the area.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a 30-year-old woman from Liverpool and a man in his 50s both tested positive to the virus after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

The woman tested positive a few days ago but the man only returned a positive test result today.

"Obviously that has major ramifications, because it appears to be, still checking, but appears to be a likely point of connection whether two people could have actually come into contact at least with the virus, not necessarily directly, but at least the virus at the same location," Mr Hazzard said.

"As we speak, NSW Health has been in contact this afternoon with the management of that particular hotel and has asked them, in fact directed them, to close and provide all necessary details."

Under current restrictions pubs, clubs and cafes are required to keep a list of the names and contact details of all the people to attend the venue.

"So if the hotel has complied in that way we'll have hope we would have access to those names," Mr Hazzard said.

A pop up testing facility will be set up in the car park of the hotel from 5pm, with people who visited the venue from Saturday night asked to get tested if they have any symptoms.

Mr Hazzard said he couldn't say exactly how many people were at the pub on Saturday but suggested it "would have been pretty full".

