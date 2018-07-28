Casey's country chops on show at Groundwater Festival

MAIN EVENT: Casey Barnes is performing at the Groundwater Country Music Festival at Broadbeach this weekend.

FOR Gold Coast country artist Casey Barnes, life's pretty good - so much so that his latest album is recognition of just how good.

The Good Life is Casey's fifth album and will be a feature of his performances at the Groundwater Country Music Festival, which runs over this weekend.

For the Currumbin-based singer/songwriter, playing each day at the Broadbeach festival will be one of the highlights of his year.

"I have been involved with the festival since its beginning and it's one of my favourite events,” he said.

"It continues to evolve, giving something new each year and being free, it draws a lot of people to the Coast and to country music.”

Casey has been busy touring the country promoting The Good Life and also being involved with the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) circuit - though not as a competitor, but rather providing the soundtrack to the action.

"The Good Life is an important album for me... it takes a deliberately different direction to my previous album which was recorded in Nashville,” he said.

"We wanted to make sure that the tracks on the album would translate to the live shows and we are looking forward to performing them at Groundwater.”

Fans will have plenty of opportunity to catch Casey performing on Saturday in the Kurrawa Big Top at 4.30pm and on Sunday on the Surf Parade stage at 2.50pm.