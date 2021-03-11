Menu
Crime

Cash-filled cake maker scammed

11th Mar 2021

 

A creative scammer ordered a cake filled with cash, only to make off with the money - and the delicious creation.

A Brisbane baker was contacted on social media about the custom request to fill a cake with a "substantial amount" of money so when the recipient cut into it they got a surprise.

But the only person who was surprised - or shocked - was the baker, who turned the cake over after unknowingly being presented with a fake receipt for the bank transfer.

"The suspect showed a screenshot of a bank transfer receipt before walking away with the personalised birthday cake," Queensland Police said in a statement.

"The receipt shown was fake and the payment was never made into the victim's bank account."

Police are investigating the matter.
Officers from Calamvale Police Station are investigating the fraud case.

"Police are reminding the community to always take precautions when conducting business using social media platforms," they warned.

"Always check that a payment has cleared before handing items to the other party.

"If you have to meet the other party in person, please don't meet at your home. Meet at a sensible place and time where you are not putting yourself at risk.

"Always be alert, be aware and be vigilant of your surroundings."

Originally published as Cash-filled cake maker scammed

