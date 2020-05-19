Cash for community groups awarded during Volunteer Week

Member for Richmond Justine Elliot said 15 community groups, including five from the Tweed, were awarded between $2500 and $5000. Picture: Tweed Coast Rural Fire Brigade.

VOLUNTEER groups throughout the Tweed have received a much-needed boost thanks to funding from the Federal Government.

The announcement of more than $62,000 in grants has come during National Volunteer Week which runs until May 24.

Member for Richmond Justine Elliot said 15 community groups, including five from the Tweed, were awarded between $2500 and $5000.

Ms Elliot said the funding would help volunteers to continue their work in the community.

"This funding will go a long way in supporting our local groups and their volunteers through what has been a tough year," Ms Elliot said.

"The grants … will enable local organisations across the North Coast to better support their volunteers to purchase small equipment, pay fuel, transport and training costs.

"Grants are there to support upgrades and improvements and I encourage community groups, sporting clubs, and other local organisations to consider applying for appropriate grant funding.

Ms Elliot said volunteers were important to the local community who helped with local sporting teams, land care groups and first responders at emergencies or natural disasters.

"This funding comes at a critical time, and I thank all our volunteer organisations across the North Coast for their outstanding commitment, offering their time and skills throughout what has been a challenging year," she said.

"The importance of volunteers and volunteering has never been more relevant than now as we work to meet the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis.

"We're so fortunate to have such active, committed and diverse community groups across our region and I look forward to keep working together to make our area an even better place to live.

"I'll always fight to get our fair share from Canberra. This funding is part of the more than $2 billion that I've delivered for local roads, schools, health and community resources."

National Volunteer Week runs from 18-24 May and is run by Volunteering Australia. You can get involved in the online activities by visiting the Volunteering Australia volunteeringaustralia.org/update-on-national-volunteer-week-2020/#/

The list of successful local volunteer organisations is below: