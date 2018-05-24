Menu
Police have arrested a man on several drugs charges at Banora Point.
News

Cash seized, drugs found in Tweed search

by Nikki Todd
24th May 2018 11:31 AM

A MAN will face court today on multiple drugs charges after he was stopped and his luxury car searched by police at Banora Point last night.

About 9.20pm last night, officers from Tweed Byron Police District stopped an Audi A4 travelling on Leisure Drive, Banora Point, and spoke to the driver.

It will be alleged in court the driver, a 29-year-old man, was unlicensed.

Police searched the vehicle and seized several items, including cash, drug paraphernalia, prohibited drugs and mobile phones.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with seven counts of possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, dealing in the proceeds of crime, two counts of driving while unlicensed, possessing or attempting to prescribe a restricted substance, and failing to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment.

The man was refused bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.

Tweed Daily News

