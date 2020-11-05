Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 45-year-old man has been charged over his alleged repeated attempts to fraudulently obtain funds from the Back to Work program.
A 45-year-old man has been charged over his alleged repeated attempts to fraudulently obtain funds from the Back to Work program.
Crime

Cash seized in $1.2m grant fraud sting

by Nathan Edwards
5th Nov 2020 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a 45-year-old Brisbane man with a number of fraud related offences and a number of attempts to defraud the Queensland Government's Back to Work program.

Specialised Detectives arrested the man yesterday following the execution of a search warrant at his unit in Fortitude Valley.

The search resulted in a large amount of cash, electronic items such as mobile phones, laptop computers and portable hard drives, a large quantity of financial documents in various company names and bank cards being found.

Police have charged a 45-year-old Brisbane man with a number of fraud related charges a number of attempts to defraud the Queensland Government’s “Back to Work” program.
Police have charged a 45-year-old Brisbane man with a number of fraud related charges a number of attempts to defraud the Queensland Government’s “Back to Work” program.

It's alleged the man submitted a number of fraudulent applications over a two-year period to the state governments "Back to Work" Grants, with the goal of claiming a total of $1.2 Million dollars.

While a number of these applications were successful, it's reported the man was only able to obtain just over $120,000.

The 45-year-old Brisbane man was charged with one count of fraud, attempted fraud, money laundering, possess tainted property and possess dangerous drug and two counts of dealing with identification information. He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 30.

Originally published as Cash seized in $1.2m grant fraud sting

crime fraud police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Premium Content Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Crime Police will allege Dennis Dalton was found at the front of his Goonellabah home with severe head injuries in 2013.

        Have your say on future water strategy

        Premium Content Have your say on future water strategy

        News Community groups and individuals have the opportunity to have their say on the...

        Earthworks begin on new phase of housing development

        Premium Content Earthworks begin on new phase of housing development

        Property AN EXISTING expanse of the estate has been in place for years.

        Fire sees staff and students evacuated from TAFE building

        Premium Content Fire sees staff and students evacuated from TAFE building

        News FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of the educational facility.