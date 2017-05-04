22°
News

Cashed-up miner found dead, naked, bound

news.com.au | 4th May 2017 7:23 AM Updated: 1:24 PM
Sex worker Milan Chante Walker is one of three people charged with the manslaughter of Greg Hudson.
Sex worker Milan Chante Walker is one of three people charged with the manslaughter of Greg Hudson.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A GOLD Coast prostitute conspired with two male friends to rob a wealthy, drug-addled miner while she performed a sex act on him, but the trio inadvertently killed him, a court has heard.

West Australian FIFO worker Greg Hudson had been awake for days on a cocaine bender when his naked body was found bound and gagged in the spare room of his friend Simon Grezlo's Gold Coast townhouse in October 2014.

It is alleged the 57-year-old had regularly solicited sex worker Milan Chante Walker during his bender and she conspired with two men to rob him, when he began texting her asking for sex on the day he died.

It is alleged she, Benjamin Samy Ghobrial and Lee Benjamin Feld planned the robbery, with Ghobrial instructing Walker to lure Mr Hudson from his bedroom after she went there.

"We're coming in five mins. F*** him hard, play music. Very important," Ghobrial allegedly texted.

Walker told police that while she was performing oral sex on Mr Hudson, the two men burst in and she panicked and ran.

It is alleged the naked miner was then tied up, gagged and had his bank card stolen.

Mr Grezlo found his friend dead when he returned home hours later.

An autopsy revealed he died of a combination of lethal levels of cocaine in his system and a pre-existing heart condition.

In the days following the miner's death, Ghobrial is accused of using the bank card to drain Mr Hudson's bank account, while disguised as a Muslim woman.

He has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and not guilty to robbing Hudson but has admitted entering Hudson's home.

Gregory John Hudson had been awake for days when he died. Source:News Corp Australia
Gregory John Hudson had been awake for days when he died. Source:News Corp Australia

Walker also pleaded guilty to entering a house but not guilty to robbing Hudson and not guilty to Hudson's manslaughter.
Feld has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

In his opening address to a Brisbane Supreme Court jury in the manslaughter trial, Crown prosecutor Philip McCarthy said Mr Hudson was regularly texting Walker on the final evening he was alive, trying to solicit sex.

Mr Grezlo said Mr Hudson had offered to pay her in cocaine.

Walker, however, had a different plan, Mr McCarthy alleged.

After the alleged robbery, Walker said Mr Hudson was alive when she left.

Hours later, Mr Grezlo came home from work and discovered his back door wide open and laptop missing.

He found his friend dead in the spare room.

"I could see that Greg was naked, he was tied up and not breathing," he said.

Walker, who had fled wearing only a large T-shirt she had taken from the house, returned to collect her heels and lingerie.

She asked Mr Grezlo if "the old fella" was all right.

In the days after Mr Hudson died, "large sums" were drained from his bank account by a man in disguise who was using the correct PIN, Mr McCarthy told the jury.

That, the Crown alleges, was Ghobrial.

Central to the case is Mr Hudson's heart problems and the excessive drug use during the days before his death.

"Whilst it might be tragic, that does certainly not mean anyone is criminally responsible for such a death," Walker's defence lawyer Callan Cassidy said.

The trial continues.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  court death editors picks miner prostitute

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Former child protection boss sacked for sexual harassment

Former child protection boss sacked for sexual harassment

THE former boss of a Child Protection Investigation Unit has been sacked for sexual harassment

Calls for vaccination: 79 cases of whooping cough in April

BEST SHOT: The Coast is lagging behind in preventative immunisation.

"(IT) can be a life threatening infection for infants"

"I do most things naked": Woman's cheeky secret

Kelly Anderson said naked gardening was therapeutic. Picture: Glenn Hampson

World Naked Gardening Day will have green thumbs strip this weekend

Fidget spinners: 600,000 searches in a week on eBay

Fidget spinners are selling like hotcakes.

The next big craze capturing teens’ attention

Local Partners

Council reopens three flood damaged roads

Byrrill Creek bridge, Manns Rd and Urliup Rd now open to traffic with caution.

Global Care lend a helping hand to Tumbulgum

HELP IS HERE: Global Care group helped out with the big clean-up in Tumbulgum after the floods.

The blue crew show support to the flood damaged village.

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Deborah Conway's old meets new for Good Times

Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier will share Good Times at Twin Towns in June.

APIA Good Times Tour 2017

Tweed gig guide: Swing for Saturday

The Beatles Swing plays Twin Towns on Saturday.

A big week of gigs ahead

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

FIVE years after John Laws went viral after flirting with presenter Leigh Sales during an interview, the famous radio host has returned to the ABC.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

Prime Kingscliff Hill Position with Plenty of Potential

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 6TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1650000 ...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $499,000

OPEN HOME CANCELED MAY 6TH - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living and dining room with quality polished...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 6TH 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque...

This large family residence presents an immediate impression of size and ease of family living

181 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $695,000

All four bedrooms are large in size with built-in robes, ceiling fans and are dressed in neutral tones. The stylish two-pac kitchen is a chef's dream with its'...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $790,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

Solid Family Home on a 1,489m2 Block with an In-Ground Pool

19 Federation Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $600,000 ...

This spacious brick and tile family home rests on a 1,489m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its elevated position and well-manicured, landscaped gardens provide a...

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $450,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless Summer Estate'. Approximately 1.5 kilometres from the...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!