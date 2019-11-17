Casino are Caught by surprise

Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Luke Hamilton against Marist Brothers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

SURPRISE packet Lismore Workers has won its second straight game of the season after an inspiring effort from captain Jason Caught in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Caught took 6-64 on Saturday in a 32-run win over the Casino Cavaliers and has already taken 11 wickets in a team that has just returned from eight seasons out of the top grade.

He top-scored with a half century batting at No9 the previous week to give his side a competitive total of 266 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

The left-arm quick was hampered by a back injury during his time at Alstonville before he went back to Workers last season to help a young side in its move to up to the Hooker League.

The Cavaliers were well on top early thanks to a second-wicket partnership of 134 between opening batsman Charles Mitchell and Trent Bennett.

But when Bennett went for 50 and in-form youngster Mitchell was bowled by Angus Legoe for 89, Workers were able to get on top.

They still had plenty of work to do with the Cavs at 4-153 and grinded away as the afternoon went on.

When Caught claimed the key wicket of Casino captain Sam Dietrich at 8-227 they were able to go on with it, finishing with quick wickets.

Elsewhere, opening bowler Brendan Mitchell took four wickets in a dominant 188-run win for Marist Brothers over Tintenbar-East Ballina at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Tintenbar's top order failed to fire while 314 was always going to be a tough run chase despite the addition of former NSW Country batsman Justin Moore.

Moore top-scored with 24 in his first game since coming across from Ballina Bears, who have dropped out of the Hooker League this season.

It was a solid team effort from Brothers with fast bowler Ryan Lee taking 3-38 while off-spinner Henry Harris took two wickets.

Elsewhere, a defiant Alstonville denied Pottsville maximum points by scoring 200 runs in its second innings at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Pottsville declared at 4-149 before play resumed after having bowled out Alstonville for just 111 the previous week.

Alstonville batted out a gritty 53 overs with captain Kyle Yager top-scoring with 64.

Top-order batsman Cameron Palmer contributed with 35 while middle-order runs from Steve Mison (26), Tim Irwin (20) and Terry Murphy (16 not out) helped.

The need for quick runs forced Pottsville to put the foot down in the final hour and they fell just eight runs short of an outright win at 7-155.

And Lennox Head took just under an hour to take maximum points against Murwillumbah at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

The Pirates declared at 7-228 after Murwillumbah were bowled out for 43.

Murwillumbah started the day at 6-75 in their second innings and despite Vinnie Quigley (25 not out) showing some resistance, they were bowled out for 131.

CASINO CAVALIERS v

LISMORE WORKERS

(at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino)

Lismore Workers won the toss

LISMORE WORKERS 1st innings 266

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings

(resumed at 1-50):

I Murphy, b Caught0

C Mitchell, b Legoe89

T Bennett, c Clacher b Legoe50

T Martin, c Clacher b Legoe7

M Bradshaw, c McMullen b Toniello11

R Mison, lbw Caught21

S Dietrich, c Toniello b Caught29

N Ensby, b Caught9

A Nowlan, not out9

T Carlton, b Caught0

M Mison, c - b Caught0

Sundries9

TOTAL234

Fall: 0 134 148 153 171 203 220 227 234 234.

Bowling: J Caught 27-6-64-6, D Santin 13-0-63-0, B Toniello 13-4-28-1, S McLean 6-0-27-0, A Legoe 12-1-50-3.

Lismore Workers won on the first innings.

MARIST BROTHERS v

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings 5-314 declared

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA 1st innings

(resumed at 0-8):

C Daniels, c Simes b Mitchell17

J Barnwell, c Simes b Mitchell2

L Hamilton, b Salkeld21

A Crawford, c Taylor b Mitchell6

C Carmont, b Harris13

J Moore, c Vidler b Lee24

N Hoey, b Harris9

M Warbuton, not out13

S Johnstone, b Lee3

S Leahy, b Lee12

D Bordin, c Taylor b Mitchell0

Sundries13

TOTAL126

Fall: 14 41 45 54 83 98 99 108 121 16.

Bowling: B Mitchell 14-2-32-4, J Fennamore 3-0-1-0, H Harris 8-0-28-2, R Lee 11-2-38-3, J Salkeld 8-0-24-1.

Marist Brothers won on the first innings.

POTTSVILLE v ALSTONVILLE

(at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville)

Pottsville won the toss

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings 111

POTTSVILLE 1st innings 4-149 declared

ALSTONVILLE 2nd innings:

B Gwilliam, b J Corliss8

F Campey, lbw Corliss14

K Yager, st Hoare b Syed64

R Pearce, lbw Syed4

S Mison, c Tripp b Ekstrom26

C Palmer, c Hoare b Ekstrom35

T Irwin, st Hoare b Van Megchelen20

T Murphy, not out16

B Henderson, c Corliss b Ekstrom0

S Wright, b Ekstrom4

W Barnes, b Ainsworth0

Sundries9

TOTAL200

Fall: 26 37 47 89 131 162 182 182 199 200.

Bowling: R McCloy 13-4-26-0, M Ekstrom 15-2-39-4, S Syed 10-0-60-2, J Corliss 5-1-23-2, J Ainsworth 5-1-25-1, O Van Megchelen 5-1-21-1.

POTTSVILLE 2nd innings:

J Hoare, c - b Campey34

J Bennett, c Yager b Murphy20

J Allan, c and b Murphy11

A Laycock, c - b Murphy36

S Syed, c Wright b Campey19

M Esktrom, c Wright b Campey2

R McCloy, b Campey0

J Tripp, not out18

O Van Megchelen, not out9

Sundries6

TOTAL7-155

Fall 56 67 68 105 122 123 129.

Bowling: T Murphy 11-2-75-3, F Campey 8-0-61-4, T Irwin 3-0-15-0.

Pottsville won on the first innings.

LENNOX HEAD v MURWILLUMBAH

(at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head)

Murwillumbah won the toss

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings 43

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings 7-228 declared

MURWILLUMBAH 2nd innings

(resumed at 6-79):

D Brooks, run out9

Z Vickers, c Maladay b Fisher2

A Peenz, b Hooper2

W McLean, c Tranan Burvill b Fisher0

B McCloy, run out4

L Elliot, c Tranan Burvill b Blackler44

R Watt, c Kernaghan b Fisher18

S Ewing, c Kernaghan b Hooper19

V Quigley, not out25

B Champley, c Tranan Burvill b Hooper4

B Burns, c Moyle b Blackler0

Sundries4

TOTAL131

Fall: 6 10 13 17 34 75 86 118 128 131.

Bowling: C Maladay 9-2-22-0, T Fisher 13-6-26-3, J Hooper 10-1-30-3, Tobyn Burvill 3-0-18-0, J Blackler 9-0-35-2.

Lennox Head won outright.