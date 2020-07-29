Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino.
Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino.
News

Casino childcare operator ordered to pay costs

Sam McKeith
29th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO childcare operator will have to fork out $12,000 in legal costs after being convicted of failing to report hazards that left children at the centre in harm's way, a court has heard.

The operator of Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino, LPN Childcare Pty Ltd ATF Liesl Pyke-Nott Family Trust, was found guilty earlier this year of not protecting children from harm or hazard and failing to notify the regulatory authority about complaints raised.

 

Liesl Pyke-Nott was found guilty earlier this year of giving false information in an interview.
Liesl Pyke-Nott was found guilty earlier this year of giving false information in an interview.

 

Its director Liesl Pyke-Nott, 46, was also found guilty at that time of giving false information in an interview, where she was queried about the employment record of one staff member, and two counts of liability when body corporate contravenes.

At a costs application in the case in Sydney on Tuesday, Magistrate Brett Thomas ordered LPN Childcare Pty Ltd ATF Liesl Pyke-Nott Family Trust and Liesl Pyke-Nott to pay $4,000 for each of the matters made out against the respective defendants.

Magistrate Thomas ordered the prosecution, the NSW Department of Education, to pay the defendants $4,000 for each of three matters that were dismissed on an earlier occasion.

"The evidence was insufficient to shoot home responsibility to Ms Pyke-Nott," Magistrate Thomas told Sydney Local Court.

 

Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino
Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino

 

As a result, the court heard that the "net position" of the defendants on costs was that Ms Pyke-Nott would have to pay $4000, while the company that operated the centre would have to pay $8000.

In handing down his order, Magistrate Thomas said he sought to deliver a "just and reasonable" outcome, taking into account that all nine matters were dealt with "globally" at one hearing, the fact that the prosecution succeeded in six matters but not in the other three, that there was one investigation and there existed "huge overlap" between the matters.

In March, the company was convicted and ordered to pay a total of $7000, while Ms Pyke-Nott was convicted and ordered to pay a total of $3000.

casino childcare casino crime downing centre local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        Pets & Animals A leading dog behaviour specialist is convinced owners are training potentially vicious animals completely wrong, leading to an eye-watering 5000 attacks.

        Byron woman busted for breaching self-isolation order

        premium_icon Byron woman busted for breaching self-isolation order

        News THE 41-year-old was issued a COVID-19 health directive to stay at a Byron Bay...

        Former chef sped off because he knew he’d go back to jail

        premium_icon Former chef sped off because he knew he’d go back to jail

        News Man led police on chase through Ballina’s CBD while he was on parole

        Gulls women set to take to the field in new competition

        premium_icon Gulls women set to take to the field in new competition

        News After a period on the sidelines, the women are about to see action