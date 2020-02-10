Menu
Jan and Dave Binskin from Casino are quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship to stop the spread of coronavirus. They are on day 4 of a two-week quarantine.
'It’s like Russian roulette': Casino couple trapped on ship

Susanna Freymark
10th Feb 2020 4:13 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
DAVE and Jan Binskin posted a chilling holiday snap on Facebook from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Wearing masks across their faces to stop the threat of contracting coronavirus, they remained in good spirits despite being on day four of a two week quarantine at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama in Japan.

"We haven't been out of the cabin for four days," Mr Binskin said.

"It's mentally challenging."

The Casino couple were at the end of their 15 day cruise through Japan, Vietnam and Hong Kong when along with the 4,000 passengers and staff they were forced to stay on board by the Japanese Health Authorities.

The passengers are on a rotation system to have an hour exercise on the ship's deck.

Passengers in cabins with no windows get to exercise more often, Mr Binskin said.

"We have a balcony," he said.

Mr Binskin said 61 passengers had been diagnosed with coronavirus and removed from the ship.

"It's like Russian roulette," he said.

He was informed by the cruise company that their 15-day trip will be fully reimbursed and they will be offered a free cruise as well.

"We'd already booked for a cruise in May," Mr Binskin said.

They've had a lot of contact with the outside world and it has kept their spirits buoyed, he said.

