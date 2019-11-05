Menu
The Casino Cavaliers' Charles Mitchell is out caught driving from the bowling of Alstonville's Terry Murphy in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket match at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar
Cricket

Casino, Cudgen, Pottsville start season strong

Michael Doyle
5th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
CASINO, Cudgen and Pottsville are the only unbeaten teams left in the LJ Hooker League competition after two rounds.

All three sides won last weekend on the second day of their round two matches.

Casino pulled off an unlikely outright victory over Alstonville, after trailing the home side in the first innings.

Alstonville looked set to collect the points after being better off in the first innings by just five runs, bowling Casino out for 136.

In their second innings, Alstonville declared at 8/173, leaving Casino a short amount of time to chase down 178 to win.

It took the visitors just 21 overs to secure a nine-wicket win, as a brutal century by Charles Mitchell (109 not out) stole the game for his side.

Pottsville’s batting was far too strong for Murwillumbah, who secured a first-innings victory.

Needing 200 runs, Pottsville cruised to 7/332 and ­declared in a dominant display.

Opener Jamie Bennett was the star of the show for Pottsville, top scoring with 131.

Cudgen remained unbeaten to start their title defence, defeating last season’s grand finalists on first innings.

Lennox Head needed 274 to take the points from the premiers, but fell 31 runs short in their chase.

A five-wicket haul from Tim Spencer proved vital to Cudgen’s win.

