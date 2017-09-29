Casino man arrested over alleged online child exploitation

A Casino man was arrested after a covert investigation into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children online.

A CASINO man has been charged with online child exploitation offences following a covert investigation by Sex Crimes Squad detectives.

Strike Force Trawler was established by the Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) to conduct ongoing investigations into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children online.

In June 2016, strike force officers began engaging online with a man from the Northern Rivers area.

Police will allege in court the man believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually-explicit conversations with the child and made arrangements to meet in person.

As a result of their investigation, strike force officers - assisted by police from Richmond Local Area Command - executed a search warrant at a home at Casino about 11.30am yesterday.

During the search, police seized a mobile phone, computer, and electronic devices.

Following further inquiries, a 34-year-old man was arrested by strike force investigators at a home at Tweed Heads just after 9am today.

The Casino man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with use carriage service to groom child under 16 for sexual activity.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court later today.

Inquiries are continuing.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the CEIU into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.

Regular covert online investigations are conducted by the CEIU and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

Anyone with information about internet predators should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.