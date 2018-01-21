Caspian enjoys centre court victory

ON COURT: Caspian Tuckwell from Lindisfarne Anglican College holds the Stolle/Hewitt Shield after NSW Primary Schools Under-11s beat South Australia at the Sydney International at the Sydney Olympic Tennis Centre.

FOR 11-year-old Caspian Tuckwell, standing on centre court at the Sydney International to receive the Stolle/Hewitt Shield was an exciting moment.

The Lindisfarne Anglican College student and New Brighton resident was part of the elite Super 11s New South Wales boys' team selected to play in the prestigious event, taking on South Australia's best.

To be chosen among the top four players in the state for his age group was recognition for the hard work Caspian had put into his tennis, mum Ozden Tuckwell said.

For his team - which included two boys from Sydney and another from Nowra - to go on and win the trophy was an honour.

"He's ecstatic and elated,” she said.

"He cherishes every opportunity.”

He started playing tennis in Kingscliff at the age of four. He has been playing tournament tennis since the age of five, and trains with the National Academy once a week, as well as having regular sessions with coach Brendon Moore at Terranora Tennis.

Dad Steve Tuckwell said Caspian was always eager to get out on the court at least once a day.

"He puts his heart and soul into it; he trains hard and plays hard,” he said.

For Caspian, playing in the Stolle/Hewitt Shield was also an opportunity to go behind the scenes at the Sydney International, where he glimpsed players such as Alex De Minaur and Jordan Thompson.

Like any young tennis player, Caspian looks to the professionals for inspiration.

After his time at the Sydney International, Caspian last weekend had the chance to play on the same courts his heroes recently graced during the Brisbane International, travelling to the Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson for another tournament.

It has always been his enjoyment of tennis that has kept Caspian motivated.

"It's fun and it's hard,” he said.

But he has a big goal to push him along.

"I'd like to play for Australia,” he said.