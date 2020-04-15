Cass Thorburn’s casual sex confession

Cass Thorburn has opened up about her dating life since splitting with ex-husband Karl Stefanovic in the latest episode of her candid podcast Divorce Story.

And she had a message for listeners: "There is nothing wrong with casual sex."

Thorburn and Today host Stefanovic split in 2016 after 21 years of marriage. They had three children together.

In the latest episode of Divorce Story, Thorburn gave listeners an update on her personal life since the high-profile split: "Just because I don't want to share my life with another person at this point in time doesn't mean I am not having a good time in my life," she said.

"For me, I was very focused and said to my girlfriends, do not set me up on dates, I really want to get to know myself first and make sure that I am okay before I go carrying any baggage into another relationship," she revealed.

Thorburn’s latest role: Heart-on-sleeve podcaster.

The journalist and broadcaster also confessed she was reticent to give too many details about her personal life on the podcast "because I am pretty sure my children don't want to hear about it".

But speaking to co-host Annaliese Dent and sexologist Nikki Goldstein, Thorburn did give her two cents about "getting back on the horse, or in this case, the person," after a long-term relationship.

"Dating is a whole other issue but there is the point that they say getting over someone is getting under someone," she said. "I don't believe that is the case. I don't think that you can try and have sex with someone else and that will make you get over someone else. Even as younger people before marriage, any of us that tried that, it doesn't really work."

Thorburn earlier spoke candidly in the podcast about her struggles to cope after the breakdown of her marriage to Stefanovic.

Thorburn’s podcast Divorce Story is aimed at helping others navigate the end of long-term relationships.

In the first episode of Divorce Story, Thorburn, 48, admitted that she had trouble getting through basic daily tasks amid her split from the Today host in 2016.

"You get yourself out the door with the kids to go to school … I had children, they had to go to school," she said.

"You get them there. I would literally crawl to the back door and lie on the floor until it was time to pick them up again."

Five months after Thorburn and Stefanovic split, the Today star began a relationship with shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough, who he married in December 2018. The pair are expecting a baby girl together.

Thorburn addressed her ex-husband's baby news in an interview with the Kyle and Jackie O show last month.

"What did you think when you saw that your ex is now having a baby with someone else? Was that a weird moment for you?" Kyle Sandilands asked Thorburn.

"What did I think?" she replied. "I thought, 'I'm glad it's not me!'

"To be honest, that's all I thought."

Thorburn and Stefanovic at the 2011 Logies.

In the past, Thorburn has made it clear that her separation from Stefanovic was hardly amicable - and the timing of her new podcast comes as he battles to rebuild his public reputation amid struggling Today ratings.

In October 2017, she told Woman's Day that her ex-husband was now "dead" to her.

"The children still have a father but I don't have a husband," she said. "He really is dead to me and no, we won't ever be friends again."

The new podcast series, being released by New Idea magazine, is co-hosted by Thorburn and journalist Annaliese Dent.