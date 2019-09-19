Casuarina Beach ‘grateful’ for support in 2019

Casuarina centre Hiroshi Takeyama comes across in cover defence in the FNC rugby grand final. Picture: Ursula Bentley.

DESPITE falling to the minor premiers in the grand final last weekend, 2019 will go down as a major success for the Casuarina Beach Barbarians.

In just the club’s third year in the Far North Coast Rugby Union, the A-grade side were able to convert their first semi finals campaign into a grand final appearance.

While they were comfortably beaten by Wollongbar-Alstonville, the Barbarians can hold their heads high knowing they were the only team to defeat the premiers, a five-point triumph in round 17.

The reserve-grade side also had a memorable season.

Despite not making the finals, several reserve-grade players made their A-grade debuts and added to the club’s depth.

This will only benefit the club has they strive to build on this year’s success in 2020.

A-grade coach Mick Hall said while there is plenty of disappointment over the grand final loss, it has not overshadowed the progress the club has made in 2019.

“We were very happy with our grand final appearance, we would’ve loved to have gone one step further but it wasn’t to be,” Hall said.

“When we break it all down, we are happy with the year.”

Hall said he believed the club was in a good position to have another great year in 2020.

He said the club has “good people” in both management positions and on the playing field.

“We have a good group of people together and the thing about our club is we want to make sure everyone gets along,” Hall said.

“It is a community club so we want to make sure as many people from the community are involved in the club.”

One of the major successes of the 2019 season was the growing number of fans attending home games.

Hall said the club was grateful for the increase in support from the community, and said he hoped the club would continue to grow and include more people over the next 12 months.