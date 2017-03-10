28°
News

Casuarina Beach joins Far North Coast Rugby Union

Daniel McKenzie
| 10th Mar 2017 2:01 PM
Former ACT Brumby and Queensland Red Adam Wallace-Harrison and former NSW Waratah and Bond Uni coach Adam Leach are ready to create history with Casuarina Rugby Club's first ever senior side.
Former ACT Brumby and Queensland Red Adam Wallace-Harrison and former NSW Waratah and Bond Uni coach Adam Leach are ready to create history with Casuarina Rugby Club's first ever senior side. Daniel McKenzie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CASUARINA Beach Rugby club will launch straight into first grade competition after forming a senior men's side for 2017.

The fledging club have officially joined the Far North Coast Rugby Union (FNCRU) after a push was made in June of 2016 to incorporate a senior side into their already established junior ranks.

After being given the green light to establish the senior side following a meeting in July, Casuarina pulled off a coup by bringing former NSW Waratah and Bond University coach Adam Leach on board as coach and former ACT Brumby and Queensland Red Adam Wallace-Harrison into the coaching group.

Kingscliff Beach Hotel and Clarence Property Group are onboard as major sponsors and Leach said the club had been growing strongly over pre-season.

"Numbers have been good and we've gelled really well. It's a great bunch of guys with lots of character," he said.

"We're in the low 30's for numbers, but it's been building up, so hopefully we get more players coming down."

The first grade side will have its first big test tomorrow at Casuarina Beach Rugby Fields in their first trial match for the pre-season against Ballina.

Bypassing the temptation of playing in lower grades for their inaugural season, Leach said the side would take it one step at a time against top quality opposition.

"Competing in a first grade tournament is a big step and at this stage, our aim is to be competitive," he said.

"We want to have good, tough matches and win a few, and hopefully get to finals.

"But at this stage, we just want to compete and see how we go against the rest of the competition."

The side has already attracted quality players, five of which have already nominated for Far North Rugby representative sides.

Highlighted by former league player Fletcher Wyver, who'll fill a position in the front-row and outside-centre Blake Hawkins, Leach feels the side has the makings of a strong team.

"Fletcher has a good work rate, he's a good ball carrier and he's learning the dark secrets of the scrum," Leach said.

"Blake is a very fit, hard running centre that runs good lines."

The club has also expanded into women's rugby ranks, with two sides competing in Gold Coast Rugby's Women's 7s competition.

"By getting the girls on board as well, we've now got a good contingent of juniors and seniors at the club," Leach said.

"(We've) been received really well, so we hope the community comes down to support us."

 

Rio Olympics&#39; gold medallist Shannon Perry was at the club in December to announce the launch of Casuarina Beach&#39;s women&#39;s Gold Coast Rugby 7s&#39; sides.
Rio Olympics' gold medallist Shannon Perry was at the club in December to announce the launch of Casuarina Beach's women's Gold Coast Rugby 7s' sides. SCOTT POWICK

The Barbarians will join eight other clubs in the expanded first-grade men's competition and will kick-off their inaugural season at home against Lennox Head on Saturday, March 25.

They'll also host an official club launch at Kingscliff Beach Hotel from 1pm on Sunday, March 19.

Casuarina Beach Rugby Club calendar:

Saturday, March 11

  • Senior trial-match vs. Ballina
  • Casuarina Beach Rugby Fields at 3.30pm
  • Junior matches from 2pm

Sunday, March 19

  • Official Club Launch
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel at 1pm

Saturday, March 25

  • Round one vs. Lennox Head
  • Casuarina Rugby Fields
  • Time: TBA
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  casuarina casuarina beach casuarina beach rugby union club far north coast ruby union kingscliff beach hotel rugby rugby union sport tweed sport

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Fingal community angered by uprooted trees

Fingal community angered by uprooted trees

Fingal community upset over destruction of trees.

'Subway sacked me when I asked for a pay rise’: trainee

Questions raised about Queensland's taxpayer-funded traineeships

Fanning return leads to dream Quiksilver Pro heat

Mick Fanning will kickstart his 2017 campaign in a dream match-up with 11 time world champion and surfing's greatest ever exponent, Kelly Slater.

Clash of the titans

Two women, child threatened by man with knife

Trio trapped in bathroom by man with butcher's knife

Local Partners

Breakfast club gives school kids a good start

SIX schools in and around Lismore are benefiting

'Despicable' protesters leave circus-goers in tears

Protestors rally outside Stardust Circus.

Circus ringmaster says Coffs protesters "most despicable" he's ever seen

Gig Guide: What's on in the Tweed music scene

GIDDY UP: Adam D Tucker is at Twin Towns for the Cowboys and Angels tribute on Saturday, starring as country music superstar Tim McGraw.

Tweed Gig Guide: March 9-13

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for the a new live show based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

REST, RELAX &amp; REVIVE @ THE ICONIC CURRUMBIN ROCKS RESORT

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $695,000

This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Featuring a large outdoor entertainer's courtyard with its...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular...

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 Interest Over...

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Interest Over...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 11 MARCH AT 10:00AM QLD TIME This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute...

Rare Opportunity - Original Tugun Cottage with Huge Potential

32 Monash Street, Tugun 4224

House 2 1 1 $450,000

Located in a lovely neighbourhood in the heart of the beachside town Tugun is this much-loved original cottage - High set home with two bedrooms and one...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM FAMILY ENTERTAINER

21 Cashel Crescent, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $595,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom family home is located in a peaceful, elevated position in the family friendly suburb of Banora Point. A private outdoor undercover...

PRIME DUPLEX OPPORTUNITY

1/5 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $330,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 10:30 - 11:00AM NSW DST Whether you are looking to purchase your first home or invest this duplex will tick all...

Ground Floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; Apartment Only One Street From The River

2/16 Banks Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST * Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!