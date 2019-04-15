Menu
CRUNCH: Casuarina Beach showed their defensive might last weekend, defeating Bangalow.
Rugby Union

Casuarina Beach put 57 past Bangalow

Michael Doyle
by
15th Apr 2019 2:00 PM

RUGBY UNION: Casuarina Beach have made a statement in their Round 2 fixture on the weekend.

The Barbarians scored nine tries in a thumping win over Bangalow in the Far North Coast competition.

Michael Coates crossed the line twice in the 57-5 victory.

The win was at a cost for the Barbarians, with a number of players coming from the field with injuries.

The worst went to flanker Winiata Barrett who dislocated his shoulder in win.

Barrett is expected to be out for up to eight weeks with the injury.

The Barbarians will now have two weeks to prepare for their next match against SCU.

