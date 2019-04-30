Menu
FOUR IN A ROW: Dan Heritage and Rob Beacroft in attack for the Barbarians in their victory over University.
Rugby Union

Casuarina Beach remain undefeated

Michael Doyle
30th Apr 2019 12:00 PM

RUGBY UNION: Casuarina Beach have continued their unbeaten start to the year, with a bonus-point win over Southern Cross University last weekend.

The Barbarians ran in four tries in the 22-14 victory, their fourth of the season.

Mitch Planten and Rian Olivier were stand out performers in the eight-point triumph, with coach Mick Hall believing his side still had plenty of work to do.

"We were pretty scrappy - it reflected the way we trained over the last few weeks with holidays,” he said.

"We can't be too upset but it is something we need to improve on as we have a few big games in the coming weeks.”

Hall said he was happy with the efforts of his outside backs in the win, saying he was happy with the way the combinations were starting to find form.

"I thought some of the handling was very good form the outside backs,” he said.

"Defensively I though we were ok.

"We just made a lot of mistakes and it reflected the lack of training.”

The Barbarians will face Lennox head in Round 5 of the competition.

