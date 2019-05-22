Menu
STRONG FORM: Joseva Latenacolo was part of Casuarina Beach's victory over Lismore City, their seventh win in a row.
Rugby Union

Casuarina Beach win sets up showdown with ladder leader

Michael Doyle
by
21st May 2019 5:00 AM

RUGBY UNION: The Barbarians keep marching on in the Far North Coast competition with another victory.

Casuarina Beach remain undefeated this season, recording a hard-fought 29-20 win over Lismore City.

The Barbarians secured a bonus point in the win, keeping the pressure on Wollongbar-Alstonville who are the only other undefeated side in the competition.

Casuarina coach Mick Hall said he was pleased his side was able to take maximum points away from the fixture, despite missing players going into the contest.

"It wasn't pretty, but we were not expecting it to be pretty,” Hall said.

"That game really reflects the competition where a team which has been struggling on their day can really match it with anyone.

"We got away with our bonus point which was pleasing.”

The Barbarians showed plenty of faith in their reserve grade side, bringing in several players for the first grade clash.

Hall said he was impressed with the level of depth his club is enjoying this season, and said it was an asset to have quality players in the reserves.

"We are going through the May blues at the moment with injuries, but the players who came up a grade went very well,” he said.

"They all really stepped up which was pleasing to see.”

The Barbarians will face off with Wollongbar-Alstonville this weekend in a top-of-the-table showdown.

