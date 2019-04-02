Casuarina Beach wins season opener

FLYING START: Casuarina Beach women's 7s side ran in nine tries in a thumping win over Grafton.

FLYING START: Casuarina Beach women's 7s side ran in nine tries in a thumping win over Grafton. Contributed

RUGBY UNION: Casuarina Beach A-grade players have opened the new season with a win over Grafton last weekend.

In a tight and tactical affair the Barbarians were able to display a smart kicking game to camp Grafton in their own end.

Tries to Dan Heritage, Corey Morris set up the victory Casuarina Beach.

The 14-6 victory starts the new season on the right foot for the Tweed Coast side, aiming to make its first finals appearance this year.

Coach Mick Hall said there was plenty to work on in the coming weeks.

"While the team was committed we have some fine tuning to do, ensuring retention of the ball is a priority,” Hall said.

"Next week we have a number of key players coming back into the team.

This will strengthen both teams, consequently we are looking at an improved performance and success in both grades.”

There were wins across the board for the Barbarians against Grafton.

The reserve grade side kicked off their year with a gutsy 12-3 win.

The women's 7s side were very dominant from start to finish in their fixture.

The ladies side ran in nine tries to nil in the thumping victory.

This week the Barbarians are away facing Casino.