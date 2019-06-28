Casuarina boosted by returns for Bangalow battle

CHARGING FORWARD: Casuarina Beach number eight Mitch Planten with the ball earlier this season.

CASUARINA Beach is welcoming a number of players back for this week's clash following a shock loss last weekend.

The Barbarians will face Bangalow in an important fixture for the Casuarina side, whose players are aiming to gain plenty of momentum as they fight for a spot in the semi-finals.

A number of starting players will return to the club this week, which is expected to boost a side with just three losses to its name all season.

Coach Mick Hall said his players were keen to put the disappointment of their last loss behind them and focus on getting back to winning.

"We have a number of players back from injuries and coming back from holidays and weddings and things like that, so we should be good to go," Hall said.

Casuarina Beach sits third on the Far North Coast competition ladder after 11 rounds.

Bangalow is languishing near the bottom of the table with just two wins.

Hall said his players were expecting to display a high level of performance as they aimed to consolidate their spot in the top half of the ladder.

"Bangalow have struggled a little this year with numbers and the strength of their side, so we are hoping to get our season back on track this week," he said.

The Barbarians will not have the benefit of a home advantage for Saturday's round-12 clash. Kick-off will be at 3.15pm at Alby Lofts Oval, Brunswick Heads.

In other games on Saturday, Casino play Byron Bay, Grafton take on Wollongbar-Alstonville, Lismore City plays Ballina and Lennox Head is at home to SCU.