Casuarina cycleway lights up

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Mayor Katie Milne and President of the Casuarina, Seaside and Salt Residents Association Mark Grunwald. Supplied

NEW lights along the cycleway at Casuarina have been switched on in a project been hailed as a win for the community.

Mayor Katie Milne and Tweed MP Geoff Provest officially unveiled the new lights.

They were installed on 3.5 kilometres of the cycleway, adding to the existing one kilometre of lights already in place.

Walkers, runners and cyclists will now be able to use the path earlier in the morning, and until 11pm in the evenings.

Cr Milne said the council initiative, funded by the State Government, would be a welcome addition to the area by residents.

"I think the community will absolutely love this,” she said.

"With the lights on it is going to make it much easier for people to get around around during the later hours of the day.”

Cr Milne said she hoped the greater number of people using the walkway would benefit the small businesses in the area.

"I think people will appreciate feeling that safety and security, and it will bring a lot more people down.”