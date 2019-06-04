Casuarina fall to second defeat

RUGBY UNION: The bye has come at the right time for Casuraina Beach, who fell to their second straight defeat last weekend.

Two tires to Richard White was not enough for the Barbarians to over come Byron Bay.

Casuarina Beach held a slender 15-14 lead at half time before being blown away in the second half to fall 38-25.

Coach Mick Hall said he was disappointed in the performance and his side was happy to have the competition bye this week.

"I was pretty disappointed with the game,” he said.

"We didn't really turn up to play and we didn't play like we have been.”

Hall said his side did not have the right attitude heading into the round nine clash and it cost them in the end.

"I think we though we were going to walk over them,” Hall said.

"I think we were already looking for the week off.”

Hall said his side needed the week off after a gruelling first half of the season.

"We need the week off and it should get a few niggling injuries out of the way,” he said.

The loss means the Barbarians drop to fourth on the competition ladder, which is still lead by Wollongbar-Alstonville.

The Barbarians will play their next game on Saturday, June 15, when they travel to Grafton for their round 10 clash.

Byron Bay 38 (Romey Vassell, Dan Morgan, Owain Roberts, Tom Brooks, Blake Whittakar tries; Peter Gillespie 5 conversions, penalty goal) d Casuarina Beach 25 (Richard White 2, Luke Gyory, Timoci Rokosuka, Michael Coates tries).