Casuarina house sells for whopping $3.25M

HOT PROPERTY: LJ Hooker Kingscliff Real Estate Agents Carol and Nick Witheriff with the seller, Nathan Jonhston, as he jumps for joy at the $3,250,000 sale of his Casuarina home - the highest price in the area post-GFC.

HOT PROPERTY: LJ Hooker Kingscliff Real Estate Agents Carol and Nick Witheriff with the seller, Nathan Jonhston, as he jumps for joy at the $3,250,000 sale of his Casuarina home - the highest price in the area post-GFC. Scott Powick

AS EVERYONE scrambles to buy their dream home on the Tweed, one buyer is forking out a whopping $3.25 million to move into the prestigious beachside suburb of Casuarina.

The sale of the hottest property on the block is the highest beach-front sale recorded in Casuarina since before the global financial crisis, according to LJ Hooker Kingscliff area specialist Nick Witheriff.

"We haven't seen anything sold in Casuarina over $3 million for over 10 years,” Mr Witheriff said.

"The property is unique and sits on a 1200sqm block of land.”

Mr Witheriff said buyers were turning to Casuarina now more than ever because of the growth in amenities.

"We're now an area that's not a holiday destination, we've now got 80 per cent occupiers living in their homes,” he said.

"Compare this to up to five years ago when it was only 30 per cent occupancy and 70 per cent used it as a holiday investment of a weekend.

"We've also got a new shopping centre, the airport and we're only half an hour from Byron Bay.

"The new amenities have helped with the upgrades in the roads and the restaurant and having people living here.

"It's driving prices up because we don't don't have any land left to be built.”

Barbie Chainesman, who bought the $3.25 million property, said she was looking forward to relocating from Cairns to Casuarina.

"I wanted to move to an upmarket, elegant neighbourhood which has a nice safe atmosphere close to hospitals and nice restaurants,” she said.

Mr Witheriff said it was common for people of all ages to buy property in the area.

"We're seeing a massive influx of people who have the ability to work from home living in the suburb,” Mr Witheriff said.

"We're also seeing consultants coming up here from Sydney who have sold their apartments for $3 million coming up here to spend on a beachfront home.

"The $534 million hospital is going to create hundreds of jobs for young and older professionals in the industry.

"One of the things we will see is the introduction of young professionals and young doctors in the medical industry (purchase property in Casuarina).”