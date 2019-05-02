Casuarina hunting top spot on ladder

UNDEFEATED: Elisio Tagidrau reaches for the ball in a lineout against University in Round 4.

UNDEFEATED: Elisio Tagidrau reaches for the ball in a lineout against University in Round 4. Contributed

RUGBY UNION: At the start of the season, Casuarina Beach were aiming to make the semi-finals in A-grade for the first time in club history.

Four rounds into the competition, and the Barbarians are undefeated, sitting second on the competition ladder and are looking like more than just a team going for semi-finals.

They are playing with confidence, but coach Mick Hall said he and the team are not getting ahead of themselves.

This afternoon's fixture against Lennox Head will be stern test for Casuarina Beach, who are coming off a bonus-point win over Southern Cross University in Round 4.

Hall said Lennox Head will be one of the toughest assignments his side has faced, especially for their defence.

"Lennox Head are very strong in the backs,” Hall said.

"They have a lot of young blokes who have been together for a while so they know each other very well and score a lot of tries out wide.

"We will try and exploit their inexperience and lack of size in the forwards.”

Hall said his side was inconsistent during their win last weekend.

The coach said the Easter break meant his side was not as fluent in attack as they could have been, stating it needed to be better this week against Lennox Head.

"I would to see better structure, simply getting to our targets and taking our opportunities,” he said.

"We had a thousand opportunities last week but we only converted four of them so I would like to see that improved.”

Lennox Head sit just behind the Barbarians on the ladder, but have played one less game after their Round 4 match was cancelled due to an incident in the reserve grade game.

This week's Round 5 clash will be at 3.15pm, at Casuarina, with reserve grade kicking off at 1.50pm.