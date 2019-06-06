Casuarina losses are not all bad

Casuarina Beach have won seven of their nine games this season.

RUGBY UNION: After the first seven rounds of the Far North Coast competition, Casuarina Beach were on cloud nine.

Undefeated and heading into a top-of-the-table showdown against Wollongbar-Alstonville, Barbarians fans could scarcely believe how well their club was going.

A fortnight later and the same side is on a two-game losing streak as they head into the halfway stage of the regular season.

There are no fixtures this weekend as teams get ready to face each other for a second time before the semi finals begin in late August.

But the two defeats at the hands of top-of-the-table Wollongbar-Alstonville and Byron Bay last week might be a crucial step towards the Barbarians making their first finals appearance.

Mick Hall and his team believe they have a side capable of playing finals, and after nine rounds they have proved that with some gutsy wins.

But while winning seven in a row was a dream start to the season, it was uncharted territory for the club.

It can be the sort of pressure which unravels a team if it keeps going late into the season. The old saying suggests you learn more from your defeats and, if that is the case, Casuarina Beach is going to take plenty of confidence from those games.

Several players missed these fixtures due to injury and despite this the Barbarians could have easily won both games.

With the week off, regaining composure and attitude will be the key for coach Mick Hall and his side. If the Barbarians can snap their losing streak with a solid win next weekend against Grafton, then the pains of defeat could well turn into the tools this side needs to make a run at the premiership.