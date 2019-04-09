Menu
VICTORY: Casuarina Beach players Kai George and Seb Lamilla during their victory over Casino.
VICTORY: Casuarina Beach players Kai George and Seb Lamilla during their victory over Casino. Contributed
Rugby Union

Casuarina make it two in a row

Michael Doyle
by
9th Apr 2019 3:00 PM

RUGBY UNION: Casuarina Beach have continued their perfect start to the year by knocking off Casino away from home.

The Tweed-based side had to contend with three yellow cards in the 36-24 win.

Barbarians coach Mick Hall said he was pleased with his side's performance.

"We dominated through the scrum and line-out so our set-piece was really strong,” he said. "We are still learning our patterns and shapes, but as soon as that comes together we'll be strong.”

Casuarina Beach will face Bangalow next week in what is expected to be a tight affair.

Hall said he wanted his side to keep up their dedication at training.

"Bangalow will be a tough opposition so we will be training that structure so everything we have worked on will pay off,” he said.

