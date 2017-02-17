Casuarina preschooler has eyes on his future

A FOUR-year-old Casuarina boy has been given the chance to rectify a potential lifelong vision problem, following a routine eye test at his school.

Preschooler Max Stewart's lazy eye was detected during a free screening provided by New South Wales Health's Eyesight Preschooler Screening (StEPS) program.

Max's mother Tabatha Stewart said her son probably wouldn't have been diagnosed early if he hadn't had the free check up at his preschool last year.

"Like many parents, we didn't realise there was any problem until he had the screening,” Ms Stewart said.

"The condition wasn't visible to the untrained person.”

BRIGHT EYES: Four-year-old Max Stewart was assessed by Registered Nurse Liz James at his preschool in Casuarina in June 2016. Contributed

Northern NSW Local Health District StEPS Program Coordinator Jennifer McKay said the six-year program was a useful tool to detect early eye problems and prevent further issues.

"Vision screening is essential at this age because it is a critical development period, and the earlier we're able to detect a problem, the more likely it is that we're able to correct it,” Ms McKay said.

"Children are particularly at risk of suffering from undetected vision problems because they may not realise they can't see well, and may not complain of eye problems.”